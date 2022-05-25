Bianca Belair on Why She Considers WWE NXT Her Home

– During a recent interview with VL Media, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed wanting to return to NXT. Bianca Belair stated the following (h/t to Fightful for the translation):

“I have never won the NXT Women’s Championship. It was quite a complicated thing to do at the time. I saw that Natalya was currently there. Natalya is a legend in this medium. It’s great to see her wrestle in NXT 2.0 with these young wrestlers. This isn’t the first time she’s wrestled in NXT. As far as I’m concerned, NXT is where I learned it all. I didn’t know anything about wrestling when I arrived. I started at 27 years old with no experience in the ring. NXT is my home. It would be nice to be able to come back there to face these young wrestlers. I’ve always loved Io (Shirai) and had the chance to wrestle her when I was in NXT. I’m seeing Amari (Miller). I love her to death. She’s so passionate. I don’t know if I’ve ever met someone with as much passion as her. I also really appreciate the rivalry between Nikkita Lyons and Lash Legend, they have a cool and fresh thing going on.”