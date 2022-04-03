wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Wins RAW Women’s Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)
Bianca Belair wins again at Wrestlemania after defeating Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women’s Champion. Belair avoided several near-defeats from Lynch, including early in the match, to eventually hit the KOD and win the title.
This is Belair’s first reign with the RAW Women’s title. Becky Lynch was given the title on the October 22, 2021 edition of Smackdown, trading belts with current Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Prior to that, Lynch was the Smackdown champion herself, winning it from Belair. Lynch’s reign ends at 159 days.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Wrestlemania here.
