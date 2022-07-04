Bianca Belair Would Be Up For a Return to WWE NXT

Bianca Belair is busy on Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion, but she says she would love to go back to NXT for an appearance. Several main roster stars have returned to NXT for brief runs including Natalya and the Viking Raiders, and while speaking with Wrestling Inc Belair said she would be interested in doing the same.

“Yeah, I mean I started at NXT,” she said. “I mean that was my home. I’m homegrown talent. That’s where I learned everything, so I would always love to go and give back. I think what Natalya did when she went back to NXT was amazing. She’s a legend in the game and she always has so much, you know love and so many gyms to give.”

She concluded, “I would love to be able to go back and get back to NXT. To step in the ring with them and get a little you know homecoming welcome and step in the ring with some of the new talent. That would be fun.”

Belair left NXT in March of 2020 and made her debut on the post-WrestleMania 36 episode of Raw. She has had a successful run on the main roster including a current Raw Women’s Championship reign and a run with the Smackdown Women’s Title. She defended her Raw championship against Carmella at Money in the Bank on Saturday.