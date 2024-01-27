Bianca Belair Would Like to Face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair and Montez Ford recently spoke to In the Kliq to promote WWE Royal Rumble and their new Hulu reality show, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bianca Belair on wanting revenge on IYO SKY: “IYO SKY, she’s an amazing Champion but the title that IYO SKY is holding right now, she actually took from me and I was only able to hold that title for about 60 seconds before she cashed in on me. So I would love to get my revenge on her and get that title back and finally end this two-year-long feud that we’ve been going through.”

On wanting to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania: “On the other hand, you have Rhea Ripley, who is at the at the mountaintop right now. We both were on the cover of the 2K video game together. So it’d be really cool [if] we met at that mountaintop at the peak [of] WrestleMania. Then, she has Judgment Day. She has the guys in her group. Nobody has an answer for that. So if me and Rhea meet at WrestleMania and Judgment Day needs an answer to them, that’s the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley. So there’s so many possibilities that you could put me with the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley and we can go after Judgment Day and take them down.”

Bianca Belair will be competing in the women’s Rumble match later tonight at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock starting at 8:00 pm EST.