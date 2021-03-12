Bianca Belair On WrestleMania 37 Match With Sasha Banks: ‘She’s An Inspiration’

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed on JMart and Ramon, the top challenger for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship discussed her upcoming match with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

Belair explained how Banks inspires her to reach that same level of success both inside and outside the ring (via Fightful):

“Right now, I stay in the moment because WrestleMania is going to be such a huge moment. I’m focusing on that first and trying to become SmackDown Women’s Champion. What I will say, the great thing about WWE is it provides an amazing platform. Whether you’re trying to push what you’re dedicated to or different organizations you’re passionate about, it provides a platform to get eyes on you.

“I’m facing Sasha Banks and she was just in the Mandalorian. She’s in shows and on TV and is an inspiration. When I see Sasha Banks, I don’t get jealous. She’s an inspiration and I want to do the same thing. I want to go out there and do movies, write books, be on TV shows. My first step towards doing that is becoming SmackDown Women’s Champion. I’m extremely talented and I want to use every talent God has given me.”

You can listen to the full interview below.