Bianca Belair Says WrestleMania 37 Was Originally Supposed To Have Smackdown Tag Title Match

Bianca Belair has revealed that the Smackdown Tag Team Title match on the pre-WrestleMania 37 Smackdown was supposed to take place on the PPV itself. The April 9th, 2021 episode of Smackdown saw Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defend the titles against the Street Profits, Chad Gable & Otis, and Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio. Belair said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour that the match was originally set to take place on the PPV.

“In the past, people don’t know this, but WrestleMania 37, he was supposed to have a WrestleMania match,” Belair said of Montez Ford (per Fightful). “He got gear made, he had family coming in. Things change all the time, his match ended up getting moved to the night before on SmackDown.”

She continued, “He had every right to feel devasted and be down. He could have walked around like he had a cloud over his head, but the very next day, I was main eventing WrestleMania. That’s the balance where he chose to be a husband that night and be happy for me and proud of me and celebrate me instead of being a worker and being frustrated about his situation. That can be very difficult to do.”