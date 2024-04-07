Bianca Belair On What It Was Like to Wrestle In The Cold At WrestleMania 40

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi defeated Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One. During the post-show media conference, Bianca Belair spoke about what it was like to wrestle in such cold weather. Highlights of her comments are below.

“We were freezing, so we had a conversation backstage and were like, look ya’ll, we gotta warm up, we gotta get right so nobody gets injured, but we knew it was gonna get cold and we were like, we’re gonna bring the heat. We bringing the heat to WrestleMania, and we went out there and we were up there in the sky, I didn’t even feel the cold, the adrenaline was pumping, the Philly crowd was amazing, and it just felt so iconic, and to be there with these two women, it was just an amazing moment and we brought the heat to WrestleMania. I never felt the cold.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.