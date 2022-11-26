Bianca Belair Says a WrestleMania Match With Rhea Ripley Will Happen, Wants Charlotte Flair First

Bianca Belair is certain that she will eventually fsce Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, but she has a short-term goal first. Belair spoke with Graham Matthews for Bleacher Report’s WrestleRant and weighed in on a possible match with Ripley at the yearly PPV and more; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Just because Belair is undefeated at WrestleMania, on the main card, does not mean the “EST” is done by any stretch. While on “WrestleRant,” current “Raw” Women’s Championship Belair discussed her thoughts on a match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

On a match with Ripley at WrestleMania: “It’s going to happen, I mean, it just makes so much sense. Rhea and I have been going at it for years in NXT where [we were] fighting to take Shayna Baszler, Shayna Baszler era of NXT, we were fighting to take her down. Rhea got her, I didn’t. I went after Rhea again, I failed. We crossed paths at the Royal Rumble [2021] where I won and went on to WrestleMania. I won my first title at WrestleMania, she won her first title that same WrestleMania. So, like, we’re on equal sides doing amazing things and we’re eventually going to cross paths.”

On her short-term WrestleMania goal: “I still have my short-term goal in my head to take down all Four Horsewomen. I’ve got Charlotte left.”