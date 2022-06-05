Bianca Belair Is Writing a Children’s Book

Bianca Belair is branching out beyond the ring, revealing that she’s writing a children’s book. The Raw Women’s Champion was the guest on After The Bell last week and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her skill that WWE fans don’t know about: “I’m a master hula hooper. I can probably hula for like an hour straight.”

On writing her first book: “I’m, at the moment, attempting to write a children’s book … I read so much as a kid, and I loved reading and I feel like that’s what really sparked and started my creativity in my brain and in my mind. I loved reading, I have memories of going to the library and having my first little library card. … I feel like a lot of my fan base are kids, and so I just wanted to give back and give them an experience that I cherished as a kid.”

Belair is defending her championship tonight at WWE Hell against Becky Lynch and Asuka.