Bianca Belair Says She Came Into WWE At an ‘Amazing Time’ For Representation

Bianca Belair recently spoke about the importance of representation in WWE and how she came into WWE at an “amazing time” to help change things. Belair weighed in on the matter in her appearance on the Battleground Podcast and you can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On her impact in terms of representation in WWE: “I feel like I came to WWE at an amazing time. A lot of women came to WWE before me that laid that foundation, where I was able to walk in — I feel like it was … I was able to walk in and not have to ask, just be me unapologetically, and just go about the way that I wanted to go about it, and be very intentional with representation.”

On helping to change the landscape for women of color in WWE: “I’ve had the honor of being the first of a lot of things, and that’s amazing, and I think that we have to celebrate those firsts. But I feel like I’m so ready to start changing that narrative, to where it’s now becoming the norm. I think that we’re heading in that direction.”