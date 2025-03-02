Bianca Belair Wins Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, Jade Cargill Returns to Attack Naomi

WWE Elimination Chamber opened in a very eventful way, as Bianca Belair won the match following Jade Cargill’s return. Cargill came out before the match started, and it looked like she might be seeking vengeance against Liv Morgan. However, it was Naomi that got attacked, as Cargill beat her so badly she couldn’t compete. She was then eliminated and Bianca entered the match to start things properly. After fellow competitors Bayley, Roxanne Perez and Alexa Bliss were all eliminated, Belair hit Morgan with the KOD to score the win.

Belair will now face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women’s World title at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas.

The elimination order includes:

1. Naomi (unable to compete)

2. Bayley by Liv Morgan

3. Roxanne Perez by Alexa Bliss

4. Alexa Bliss by Liv Morgan

5. Liv Morgan by Bianca Belair