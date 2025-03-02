wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Wins Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, Jade Cargill Returns to Attack Naomi
WWE Elimination Chamber opened in a very eventful way, as Bianca Belair won the match following Jade Cargill’s return. Cargill came out before the match started, and it looked like she might be seeking vengeance against Liv Morgan. However, it was Naomi that got attacked, as Cargill beat her so badly she couldn’t compete. She was then eliminated and Bianca entered the match to start things properly. After fellow competitors Bayley, Roxanne Perez and Alexa Bliss were all eliminated, Belair hit Morgan with the KOD to score the win.
Belair will now face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women’s World title at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas.
The elimination order includes:
1. Naomi (unable to compete)
2. Bayley by Liv Morgan
3. Roxanne Perez by Alexa Bliss
4. Alexa Bliss by Liv Morgan
5. Liv Morgan by Bianca Belair
JADE CARGILL IS BACK!
And wait what the hell?! 😲#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/kw7m7Iibh5
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025
This is … disturbing.#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/De83rA6ezV
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025
And we are now down to TWO!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/PhhxkbuAoq
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025
The Road to Wr-EST-lemania!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/JffdRa9Lf5
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Explains Why His Perspective Has Changed On The Rock Returning To WWE
- Kevin Nash On Giving Virgil A Receipt In 1994 Royal Rumble, His Issue With Canadian Destroyers
- Latest Update on Malakai Black After Release From AEW
- Rumored Winner for Men’s Elimination Chamber Match Tomorrow Night (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)