Bianca Belair On WWE’s New NIL Program, How She’s An Example Of Why It Can Work

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda, and she discussed a variety of topics, including WWE’s new NIL program for college athletes, how she’s an example of why the program can work, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bianca Belair on WWE’s new NIL program for college athletes: “You know, when I first started in 2016, I used to always say, ‘Man, I wish I found this a lot earlier.’ I got a late start. But you know, I think my path is unique and I love the path that I took. I think that you know if I would have started right after college, I would have never gotten to CrossFit and I would’ve never gotten to go into powerlifting which I use, I pull a lot of things from CrossFit and powerlifting and I use it in the ring and even it even molded me into the person I am and a lot of that goes into the academic area. So I love the journey that I had. I do think it’s amazing. There’s a lot of collegiate athletes that are getting this opportunity and opportunity you know getting a head start and I have to say, being a collegiate athlete. I hope that I’m a representation and I’ve proved that it can work. I’m not the only one in WWE that’s a collegiate athlete being successful right now. You know, we have that grit, we’re coachable, we know how to work hard, we know how to have downfalls but still be able to bounce back. So I’m really excited about this program.”

On trying to prove her uniqueness through her athleticism: “The thing about me is there’s always something where, you know, every single time I step into the ring, I try to prove that I am the EST and I’m showing that I’m the strongest or the fastest, quickest or the flyest, by doing some top rope move. I’m always trying to pull things out of my pocket and reinvent things and show that can’t nobody do it like me or do it better than me, you know? I’m [always] doing things like at Crown Jewel with the one-arm press [against Sasha Banks], or when I just had a match on Raw and I had two girls on my shoulder and I powerbombed them. I’m always trying to do something to prove that no one can do it like me.”