Bianca Belair Makes WWE Smackdown Return, Confronted By Naomi

Bianca Belair made her return to WWE Smackdown and found herself confronted by Naomi. Belair made her return to WWE TV on Friday’s episode in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. Belair began to talk about what the city meant to her before Naomi came out to ask for forgiveness for lying about attacking Jade Cargill.

Belair said that Naomi had broken her trust and Naomi said that she had been trying to reach out for months and had “let herself in” to the home of Belair’s parents where she looked at old photo albums and saw how happy Belair was, just like when they were tag partners. Belair warned Naomi to never come near her or her family again and Naomi started to laugh, saying it would be awful to see something bad happen to Belair or her mother.

Their confrontation was cut short by the women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying match between Naomi, Nia Jax and Cargill. Naomi picked up the win in the match.