Bianca Belair On Having WWE Smackdown Match At Rolling Loud, Artists She Wants To Work With

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes ahead of her WWE SmackDown Womens’ title defense against Carmella at Rolling Loud, and she discussed a variety of topics, including her excitement for wrestling at Rolling Loud, artists she wants to work with, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Bianca Belair on wrestling at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami: “It’s going to feel like home to me because that’s my environment, that’s what I’m all about. One of my main goals, even when I first arrived in NXT/WWE, was to bring as many eyes to the product as possible and bring more eyes in the urban market, the hip-hop market. I want to bring more eyes to the product, and that’s what we’re going to get to do at Rolling Loud. I go out there with my baby hairs, and my bamboo earrings, I love to bop around so I hope I’m received well because I’m gonna feel like I’m at home. I hope they receive me like I’m coming to the cookout and they’re giving me the invite to come in.”

On artists she wants to work with: “I would love to work with Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj—I’m in love with Nicki Minaj—a few of these people are actually going to be there, so maybe I can go talk to them and see if we can have a tag team or partnership in the future.”