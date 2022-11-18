Bianca Belair Still Wants To Play X-Men’s Storm

Speaking recently with Comicbook.com, Bianca Belair revisited her interest in taking to the screen to play Ororo Munroe, better known as Storm of the X-Men (per Fightful). The wrestler had initially commented on the idea in 2020, and with hints continuing to be dropped that the popular superhero community might join the MCU, Belair still hopes to see her name considered for a possible future role. You can read a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On her continued interest in portraying Storm: “Oh 100%. I would love to crossover into the movie scene and play Storm and just play such a strong and amazing character. I hope Hollywood is ready for a strong, powerful, muscular woman to come on the scene and if they are, that’s me. I’m ready, I’m just waiting on a phone call.”