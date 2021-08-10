Bianca Carelli Set for Women’s Invitational Cup at NWA Empowerrr

– The NWA has announced that Bianca Carelli, the daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella, will be competing in the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup tournament scheduled for the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event. You can see the announcement below.

The all-women’s pay-per-view show is scheduled for Saturday, August 28. It will be held at the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St Louis, Missouri.