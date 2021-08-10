wrestling / News
Bianca Carelli Set for Women’s Invitational Cup at NWA Empowerrr
August 10, 2021 | Posted by
– The NWA has announced that Bianca Carelli, the daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella, will be competing in the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup tournament scheduled for the upcoming NWA Empowerrr event. You can see the announcement below.
The all-women’s pay-per-view show is scheduled for Saturday, August 28. It will be held at the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St Louis, Missouri.
From a legend in Women's Wrestling to a brand new face, please show love for the ultra talented (and daughter of the multi-time champion @milanmiracle), @CarelliBianca!
We can't wait for her to show the world what she can do!
Don't miss #EMPOWERRR
➡ https://t.co/EwS9rKtwdZ pic.twitter.com/AbT3eW4y17
— NWA (@nwa) August 10, 2021
