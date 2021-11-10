Biff Busick Names Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, & Minoru Suzuki As Dream Matches

Biff Busick has several names he wants to wrestle now that he’s out of WWE including Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. The former Oney Lorcan was released by the company last week and talked about who he wants to face once his 90-day no-compete clause is finished in his latest vlog.

“At the top of my list would have to be Bryan Danielson,” Busick said (per Fightful). “I’ve been a big fan of his work for a lot of years. After I watched his match with Lance Storm in Ring of Honor, I knew I wanted to be a wrestler.”

He continued, “Another guy that I’d like to get in the ring with is Minoru Suzuki. I’m a big fan of Japanese wrestling. I’ve been a big fan of him for a long time, and it would be an honor to get in the ring with him one day. Another guy on the list would have to be CM Punk. He’s a huge star, I don’t think I would ever have gotten the chance to wrestle him in WWE. So now that I’ve been released, he’s a guy that’s definitely at the top of the list. There are a lot of guys I would like to wrestle.”