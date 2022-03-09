Biff Busick Discusses His Beyond Wrestling Debut, Beyond’s Influence On His Career

Biff Busick looked back at his debut for Beyond Wrestling back in 2012, how his work for the company impacted his career and more. Busick, who returned to the promotion following his WWE release, spoke with PW Ponderings for a new interview and discussed working for Beyond. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his debut for Beyond Wrestling: “When I first got to Beyond, I was confused by it because it was all the wrestlers around the ring, no crowds. At first, I didn’t really like it. My first match was against Taka Suzuki and that’s when I first realized that in Beyond, you were allowed to do whatever you wanted to do and if you wanted to have an epic match, you could have one. A guy like Taka Suzuki, I wrestled at Beyond. Eddie Edwards, Matt Tremont, (Donovan) Dijak, there are a lot of guys I got to have cool matches with in Beyond.”

On Beyond’s influence on his career: “If It wasn’t for Beyond Wrestling, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am today, especially the footage. It was so difficult to get footage of your matches and Beyond gave you the platform, because of YouTube, to show other promoters your work. I’m really grateful for matches that are on YouTube because of Beyond in my early days. I’ve always had the mentality that I wrestle like it’s the first time that someone is going to see me wrestle. I don’t ever want to go off my reputation of past matches, I like to go out there and bust my ass so that if someone is watching me for the first time, I want to impress them. I suggest checking out the old Beyond matches, but I have the mentality of when I wrestle, I treat it like it’s the first time people are ever seeing me wrestle.”