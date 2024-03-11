wrestling / News

Big Announcement Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

March 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

WWE is teasing a “massive” announcement for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The company posted a video to Twitter on Monday revealing that Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis will make a big announcement on tonight’s show, and that Cody Rhodes will have an exclusive interview on the episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
* Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
* Nick Aldis & Adam Pearce make a “massive” announcement
* Cody Rhodes interview

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading