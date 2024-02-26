Big Bad Tito vs. Matt Riddle Announced For MLW Intimidation Games 2024

MLW has announced Matt Riddle will defend the NJPW World Television Championship for the first time ever against Big Bad Tito for the MLW Intimidation Games 2024 event.

You can check out the announcement below:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (“NJPW”) today announced Matt Riddle will defend the NJPW World Television Championship for the first-time ever against Big Bad Tito at MLW Intimidation Games’24 live and exclusively on Triller TV+ Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

History is set to be made this Thursday as the newly crowned NJPW World Television Champion, Matt Riddle, steps into the ring for his first title defense against the formidable Big Bad Tito.

Riddle’s ascent to the championship throne came in a stunning victory over the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi during the co-main event of NJPW: New Beginning in Sapporo, Japan, on February 23. Now, fresh off his triumph over “The Ace of the Universe,” Riddle finds himself facing a new challenge in the form of Big Bad Tito, marking a pivotal moment in his reign as champion.

“The alliance between New Japan Pro Wrestling and MLW has resulted in this blockbuster title fight,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I wish to thank Mr. Naoki Sugabayashi, Mr. Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Mr. Rocky Romero for brokering this title fight and allowing MLW and New York City the honor of hosting this world championship match. This cross-promotional championship clash signifies an era of exciting collaboration and competition in the world of professional wrestling.”

Adding a layer of intrigue to this highly anticipated bout is the unique stipulation attached to the NJPW World Television Championship. With a time limit of 15 minutes imposed on all NJPW World Television title matches, both Riddle and Big Bad Tito will be under immense pressure to seize victory within the allotted time frame.

For Big Bad Tito, this match not only marks his debut in MLW but also presents a golden opportunity to etch his name in the annals of wrestling history by dethroning the newly crowned champion and capturing the NJPW World Television Championship. Will Tito be fast enough to finish Riddle in under 15 minutes? Find out this Thursday LIVE on TrillerTV+ from New York City.

Intimidation Games TrillerTV+ card

MLW World Heavyweight Title Fight

Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Minoru Suzuki

NJPW World Television Title Fight

Matt Riddle (champion) vs. Big Bad Tito

MLW World Middleweight Title Fight

Rocky Romero (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Místico (with Cesar Duran)

MLW World Tag Team Title Fight

Second Gear Crew (champions) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Davey Boy Smith Jr. (promoted by Saint Laurent)

Bobby Fish vs. Alex Kane (cornered by Mr. Thomas)

NYC Street Fight

The Calling (Rickey Shane Page & Sami Callihan) vs. AKIRA & Jake Crist

5 minute $5000 challenge

MLW World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai fights

beIN SPORTS Card

¡Lucha Libre Espectacular!

Star Jr. (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Magnus (with Cesar Duran)

CozyMAX open contract fight

#1 Contenders Match

Delmi Exo vs. Zayda

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet with Minoru Suzuki!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

PARKING

There is a parking garage 2 minutes away. Street parking available on a limited basis.

