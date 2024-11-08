Big Bill Didn’t Like His AEW Name At First

Big Bill took a few moments (and a bit of important context) to warm to getting his new name in AEW. Bill signed with AEW in August of 2022 after an initial appearance in May when he was working as W. Morrissey in TNA, and he recalled on Talk is Jericho how he wasn’t keen on the name until he found out it was from Tony Khan himself.

“My first week here, MJF told me, and a few people told me, ‘What do you think of the name Big Bill?,'” Bill said (per Fightful). “At first I was like, ‘I really don’t like that.’ They were like, ‘It was Tony’s idea and Tony loves it.’ I said, ‘It’s fantastic.'”

Bill is part of the Learning Tree stable with Jericho and Bryan Keith in AEW, and lost on last night’s show to the Conglomeration in a Fight Without Honor.