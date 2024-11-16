– During a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Big Bill discussed learning he and former tag team partner Enzo Amore were getting the call up to the main WWE roster from the developmental league (NXT). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Big Bill on partnering with Enzo Amore in WWE developmental: “We moved to Orlando and we finally got a break on TV, on NXT. We were nobodies, and Enzo got squashed by Mason Ryan, but Dusty [Rhodes] said, ‘Give him a promo. That’s all I’m asking,’ in the production meeting. And they gave him a promo. [John] Cena happened to be there.”

On how their “SAWFT” catchphrase hit it big: “We went out there and the ‘SAWFT’ thing hit big. People loved it and from that moment forward, that NXT crowd in Orlando loved us. All it took was Cena doing that one promo.”

On learning they were being called up to the main roster: “WrestleMania [32] was coming around in Dallas, and we’re pressing — we’re like, ‘Man, we’ve been on so many loops. Are we gonna get called up?’ Finally, Hunter pulled me and Enzo into a room after the NXT pay-per-view and said, ‘You’re getting called up Monday.'”