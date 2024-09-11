– During Barstool’s Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, AEW star Big Bill reveals that Bryan Danielson was the one who mentioned the idea to use him as part of The Learning Tree during a creative meeting. Big Bill stated on the subject (via Fightful):

“He called me, and he pitched it to me, and he said they had a meeting with Tony [Khan], and he has this idea, and I believe they were…in a meeting, and Chris had pitched this idea, and I guess there were quite a few people in there, and Chris told me that Bryan Danielson mentioned my name. They were throwing around names, and the second he said my name, everyone said, ‘That’s it. Boom, that’s the one right there.’ So he called me, and he told me that, and I said, ‘F*** yeah, let’s do it.'”