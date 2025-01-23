Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs will collide on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced the match between the two on Dynamite, with Hobbs accepting the challenge laid out by Bill in a separate segment.

The updated lineup for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT, is:

* Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong

* Gates of Agony vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

* Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face