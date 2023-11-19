Big Bill on How Wrestling Helped Him Reach Sobriety

– During the post-show media scrum for AEW Full Gear, AEW Tag Team Champion Big Bill discussed his journey to sobriety and how his pro wrestling career has helped him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Big Bill on his struggles with addiction: “In 2018, 2019, I was at the lowest point of my life. My addiction was in full force. I didn’t leave my apartment, I was drinking all day, from sun up to sun down, and I never thought I would be back in professional wrestling. I thought that I would just keeping existing a miserable existence like I was staring out my apartment window every day, as I just drank myself to death.”

On how wrestling helped him reach sobriety: “I guess, the lightbulb went off, and I think wrestling was a big part of how I got sober. My first love in life has always been professional wrestling. From the times I was going to shows at Madison Square Garden as a young kid. There came a moment where I actually believed, if I got back on track, I could make it back to the world of professional wrestling and make it to the top of the world of professional wrestling. I really believed that in my heart.”

On the importance of his belief in himself: “I know a lot of people say things like, ‘I believe I’m going to be the man and the world champion,’ but you can tell when you look in their eyes, they don’t actually believe it. I really believed it. I thought, if I could get back on track, I’m going to make it back to the top of professional wrestling. Now, I’m AEW World Tag Team Champion, sitting at this table as one of the top guys in AEW and I would say that’s the top of the wrestling world. I did exactly what I said I would do.”

At last night’s AEW Full Gear, Bill and tag team partner Ricky Starks retained their tag team titles in a Four-way tag team ladder match against La Facción Ingobernable, FTR, and the House of Black. The event was held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California and broadcast live on pay-per-view.