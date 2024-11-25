wrestling / News

Big Boom! AJ Suffered an Injury At AEW Full Gear

November 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big Boom! AJ Big Justice The Rizzler AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW announced that Big Boom! AJ suffered an injury during his match with QT Marshall at Full Gear: Zero Hour. AJ suffered a broken foot in the match, which he ended up winning. PWInsider adds that AJ had been seen using crutches at the hotel after the event, although that wasn’t verified by another source.

