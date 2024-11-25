Big Boom! AJ Suffered an Injury At AEW Full Gear

In a post on Twitter, AEW announced that Big Boom! AJ suffered an injury during his match with QT Marshall at Full Gear: Zero Hour. AJ suffered a broken foot in the match, which he ended up winning. PWInsider adds that AJ had been seen using crutches at the hotel after the event, although that wasn’t verified by another source.

While bringing the BOOM! against @QTMarshall on this past Saturday's #AEWFullGear Zero Hour, Big BOOM! @ajbefumo suffered a broken foot but managed to fight valiantly and earn the victory in his #AEW debut in front of his son, #BigJustice, friend #TheRizzler, more than 10,000… pic.twitter.com/V4TAzv4Xw3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2024