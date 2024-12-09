Big Boom! AJ Says He Will Be AEW’s Hammerstein Ballroom Events, Gives Update on Recovery

During today’s special AEW All In: Texas countdown event, Big Boom! AJ said that he will be part of AEW’s events at the Hammerstein Ballroom later this month. He also gave an update on his foot, which he broke at Full Gear: Zero Hour.

He said (via Fightful): “This cast will be off in about two weeks. I’ll be back in the ring about four weeks after that. We will see everyone up at the Hammerstein Ballroom. We’ll be heading up there after that. A few more shows along the way, and then absolutely, yes, Texas, AJ, Big Justice, we will be here at All In, and we’re coming to bring the boom.“