Big Boom! AJ Says He’s Always Loved Wrestling, Says It Came Back Very Naturally

Big Boom! AJ made his return to wrestling at AEW Full Gear, and he says it came back to him quite naturally. AJ worked as a wrestler from 1999 until retiring in 2005, with a one-off match in 2021. He spoke with Fightful about making his return and how easily it came back to him.

“When you’re doing what you love, it just happens naturally,” AJ said. “I’ve always loved pro wrestling. I grew up in the New York metropolitan area, so we had wrestling everywhere. So I was going to shows every month and I just always loved pro wrestling. It was always a part of me.”

He continued, “So getting the opportunity to come back, have Big Justice with us, have Mama Justice, have Ashley, everyone right there. So it just all came back to me very, very naturally. It all came back naturally and then also with the experience we’ve had over the last year on TikTok and YouTube and Instagram, it really raised our level. So we were really right at home. I was able to bring the boom right from the start.”

AJ defeated QT Marshall in the Zero Hour match at the November PPV.