Big Boom AJ Calls Out Don Callis Family, Says He’ll Be At AEW All In: Texas

July 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Boom AJ has confirmed he will be at AEW All In: Texas, calling out the Don Callis Family in the process. AJ posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday from Globe Life Field and said that he, Big Justice, and The Rizzler will be at Saturday’s show.

AJ proceeded to call out a number of Callis’ wrestlers (per Fightful) including Trent Beretta, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero. AJ said that he was coming to the ring to take down whoever Callis sent.

All In: Texas takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV.

