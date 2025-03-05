Big Boom AJ Says He ‘Couldn’t Be Better’ After Recovering From Injury

In an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Big Boom AJ gave an update on how he’s feeling after recovering from a broken foot at Full Gear back in November. AJ is set to team with Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy against Johnny TV and MxM Collection at Revolution Zero Hour.

He said: “I couldn’t be better. When people ask me about the foot, I have to stop and think for a minute, ‘What are they talking about?’ The foot’s a memory, everything is fine. I was officially cleared by AEW last night. Everything’s going … I’m sorry, I was cleared by AEW a few days ago when I was in San Diego for Dynamite, back in San Diego got the foot cleared, everything is fine, and Los Angeles we will be at Revolution, ready to bring the ‘Boom.’”

He added that it was an ‘honor’ to team with Briscoe.