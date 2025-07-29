wrestling / News
Big Boom AJ Names His Current Mt. Rushmore Of AEW
July 28, 2025 | Posted by
Big Boom AJ has provided his own picks of the current Mt. Rushmore of AEW. The influencer and AEW part-timer spoke with The Stunner for a new interview and was asked who would be on his Rushmore for the promotion as it stands.
“Swerve is on there,” AJ began (per Fightful). “Gotta go Will, we’re gonna put Will on there. Let’s go Kenny and let’s go Hangman.”
AJ last competed for AEW at All In: Texas where he teamed with the Conglomeration to defeat defeat The Don Callis Family.
