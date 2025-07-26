Big Boom AJ Hopes To Face MJF Inside An AEW Ring

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Big Boom AJ said that he hoped to face MJF inside an AEW ring, although he has unfinished business with other wrestlers as well.

AJ’s son Big Justice recalled spearing Trent Beretta at All In. He said: “You guys didn’t hear what he was saying to The Rizzler. I didn’t like that. That does not go… So what happened was Rocky (Romero) came over and he was telling The Rizzler, ‘You got no rizz,’ this and that, and then I get up there and start talking to Rocky and then Trent (Beretta) pushes me. So I knew what I had to do.”

When asked who he’d like to face in AEW, AJ added: “It’s gonna come to me and MJF one day. It will come down to Big Boom A.J. and MJF one day. We stand for two completely different things and I gotta bring the boom. I don’t think I’m done with Q.T. Marshall yet and I don’t think I’m done with Trent Beretta yet either.“