Big Boom! AJ Makes Multiple Appearances On Collision, Chris Jericho Challenged by Anthony Bowens
Big Boom! AJ and Big Justice made their AEW returns tonight on Collision, with multiple appearances at the Hammerstein Ballroom. They started out the night talking to the crowd and hyping the card. Later on, they came back out and were interrupted by Chris Jericho. After Big Justice called Jericho a “jackass”, Jericho noted that no one wanted them at the Hammerstein. Jericho also took a shot at the Acclaimed during his rant. Anthony Bowens then came out and challenged Jericho to a match, but Jericho declined.
BOOM!#AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/lgQU99wuJB
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 22, 2024
Big Boom! AJ, Ian Riccaboni & Big Justice bring the BOOM TONIGHT on Christmas Collision!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IanRiccaboni | @ajbefumo | #BigJustice pic.twitter.com/YBRhho3SyY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024
Big Justice tells it like it is!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ajbefumo | #BigJustice | @IAmJericho | @bountykeith | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/QqK16aRhTV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024
Anthony Bowens walks ready for a fight!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ajbefumo | #BigJustice | @IAmJericho | @bountykeith | @TheCaZXL | @Bowens_Official pic.twitter.com/h3qRfnUqUL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024
