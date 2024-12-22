wrestling / News

Big Boom! AJ Makes Multiple Appearances On Collision, Chris Jericho Challenged by Anthony Bowens

December 21, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Anthony Bowens Big Boom! AJ Big Justice Image Credit: AEW

Big Boom! AJ and Big Justice made their AEW returns tonight on Collision, with multiple appearances at the Hammerstein Ballroom. They started out the night talking to the crowd and hyping the card. Later on, they came back out and were interrupted by Chris Jericho. After Big Justice called Jericho a “jackass”, Jericho noted that no one wanted them at the Hammerstein. Jericho also took a shot at the Acclaimed during his rant. Anthony Bowens then came out and challenged Jericho to a match, but Jericho declined.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading