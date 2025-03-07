Big Boom AJ Is Open To Teaming With QT Marshall: ‘Everyone Deserves a Second Chance’

Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall may have had their issues in the past, but AJ is willing to team up with Marshall if the situation warrants. AJ and Marshall competed at the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show, and AJ — who will team with Orange Cassidy and Mark against Johnny TV & MxM Collection at Revolution — talked about the dynamic between himself and Marshall on the Two-Man Power Trip.

“Listen, QT and I may have some disagreements out of the ring, I think the guy is a big doom out of the ring, but inside of the ring, QT is a big boom,” AJ said (per Fightful). “I mean yeah, the guy knows his way around the ring, I was very concerned about that going into the match. I knew I was going to have to put power him and I also did know that there is that motivation from the audience, so I knew with the audience behind me, behind Big Justice and against QT, that was going to wear on him. I knew that.”

He continued, “But I do agree with everything that you’re saying, I think the guy is an unbelievable talent, I knew him since he was very young, as a matter of fact, I handled off my American flag to him at his very first match which was supposed to be my last match, but we know that’s behind us now. Can’t say enough good things about QT as far as in the ring, on the microphone. Listen, it’s been asked before, if QT ever wanted to turn the situation around and team up, I think everybody deserves a second chance. I got a lot of great things to say about QT but he’s going to have to choose which side of Big Boom! AJ he wants to be on.”

The six-man tag team match will take place on the AEW Revolution: Zero Hour pre-show this Dunay.