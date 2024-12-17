wrestling / News

Big Boom! AJ Reveals His All-Time Favorite Wrestlers

December 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear Costco Guys Big Boom! AJ Big Justice The Rizzler AEW Full Gear QT Marshall Image Credit: AEW

Big Boom! AJ was recently asked his favorite wrestler of all-time and named a tag team. The Costco Guy and AEW guest star appeared on Criss Cross Adventures and was asked to name his favorite wrestler, going with an all-time classic team.

“Favorite wrestler of all time? Gotta be the Legion of Doom,” AJ said per Fightful). “Road Warrior Animal, Road Warrior Hawk. What a rush. Bring the boom.”

As noted, AJ appeared at BRCW’s Festival of Fights on Sunday and cost QT Marshall his match against MJF, then stared off with MJF before leaving.

