– During a recent appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys shared high praise for AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. He spoke highly of Khan and their relationship.

Big Boom! AJ said on Tony Khan (via WrestlingInc.com), “Love the guy. Can’t say enough of the best things in the world about Tony Khan.”

At tonight’s AEW Revolution, Big Boom! AJ teams with The Conglomeration’s Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe against Johnny TV and MxM Collection. The match will take place during the Zero Hour pre-show. AEW Revolution is set for later tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.