Big Boom AJ & The Incorporation Overcome The Don Callis Family at AEW All In Texas: Zero Hour

July 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW All In Texas Zero Hour 8 Man, Big Boom AJ Image Credit: AEW

– Big Boom AJ of The Costco Guys was victorious once again in AEW, teaming up with The Incorporation and beating the forces of The Don Callis Family during the AEW All In Texas: Zero Hour pre-show. AJ’s son, Big Justice, even got involved, hitting a spear on Trent Baretta during the match.

AJ scored a victory for his team after hitting Rocky Romero with a Powerbomb to score the pinfall. He previously beat QT Marshall in a singles bout last November during the Zero Hour pre-show of AEW Full Gear.

The All In Texas: Zero Hour pre-show is still ongoing HERE. The main card AEW All In Texas is minutes away, with the show being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

