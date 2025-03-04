Big Boom AJ Thinks Big Justice Will Become AEW World Champion One Day

In a recent interview with John Poz on the Two Man Power Trip podcast (per Fightful), Big Boom AJ revealed that Big Justice was eager to team with him at Revolution.

AJ made a bold prediction, stating that Justice is destined to become one of the world’s greatest wrestlers and a future AEW World Champion.

“By the way, Big Justice wanted to be the third man. I had to settle down Big Justice down a little bit because I do think one day Big Justice is gonna be one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. I do think Big Justice will be AEW World Champion one day, but for now, we need him in our corner.”