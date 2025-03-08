wrestling / News

Big Boom AJ Vists NJPW LA Dojo

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Costco Guys Big Boom AJ Big Justice Adam Cole AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

The NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles noted on Instagram that AEW wrestler Big Boom AJ visited their facility today. AJ will team with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe at the AEW Revolution Zero Hour to face MxM Collection and Johnny TV tomorrow night.

