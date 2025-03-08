wrestling / News
Big Boom AJ Vists NJPW LA Dojo
March 8, 2025 | Posted by
The NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles noted on Instagram that AEW wrestler Big Boom AJ visited their facility today. AJ will team with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe at the AEW Revolution Zero Hour to face MxM Collection and Johnny TV tomorrow night.
