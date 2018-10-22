Big Cass Added to December House of Hardcore Events

According to Pwinsider.com, former WWE star Big Cass has been announced for the December 1 and December 8 House of Hardcore events. The December 1st event is in Waukesha, Wisconsin for “Blizzard Brawl” at the County Expo. Tommy Dreamer, Big Cass, Al Snow, MVP, Abyss, Eugene, Sami Callihan, Hornswoggle, Dameon Nelson, Dave Herro, Willie Mack, Sean Waltman, Robbie E, The Double Duprees and more are also booked.

The December 8th event takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA as well as part of a show titled “Indy Darlings.” Edge will appear, marking his first time to appear officially at the former ECW Arena. Also advertised are Bully Ray, PCO, Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack, Nick Aldis, RJ City, Sami Callihan, Joey Ryan, Shane Strickland, Brian Cage, David Arquette and more.