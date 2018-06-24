Barstool Sports Writer Slams Rumors Regarding Big Cass Getting Fired Due to Altercation With Carmella

– As previously reported, a rumor circulated online yesterday that there was an alleged physical altercation between Big Cass and Carmella before Smackdown this week. The story claimed that Big Cass was having a verbal altercation with Carmella and causing a scene. He then grabbed her arm and The Usos and Erick Rowan reportedly had to break things up. The originator of the story, WrestlingNews.co, says the story came from a “well-placed source” within WWE. However, another writer, Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports, has come out on Twitter and slammed the story, calling it “complete and utter bull***.”

The rumor indicated some type of backstage altercation between Cass and Carmella was the final straw leading to Vince McMahon himself calling Cass into a room to give him his walking papers. According to Fox, he’s a good friend of Big Cass, but he’s claiming the reports of a backstage altercation involving Big Cass before he was fired from WWE false. Fox wrote the following:

“I’ve been pretty silent about Big Cass’ release from the WWE because he’s a good friend of mine and it’s just an unfortunate situation all around that I’ve felt really bad about, but this report that it’s because of an ‘altercation with Carmella’ is complete and utter bull****. There never was an altercation with Carmella, or Vic Joseph, or the Usos, or ANYONE, and it ****ing sucks to see Cass getting dragged through the mud because of a report from one of the most notoriously inaccurate ‘journalists’ in modern pro wrestling history.”

For its part, WrestlingNewsCo responded on Twitter, noting that the site didn’t hear about an altercation involving 205 Live announcer Vic Joseph, but the site was specifically told about an incident with Carmella and The Usos and Erick Rowan stepping in. You can check out the tweets on the subject below.

There never was an altercation with Carmella, or Vic Joseph, or the Usos, or ANYONE, and it fucking sucks to see Cass getting dragged through the mud because of a report from one of the most notoriously inaccurate "journalists" in modern pro wrestling history. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 24, 2018

It's disappointing that none of the names involved in the report have come forward to dispel the rumor like I figured they would, but hey, I guess if it doesn't make THEM look good it's not worth it, right? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 24, 2018