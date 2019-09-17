Big Cass Loved Feud With Daniel Bryan, Talks Possible Match With Roman Reigns

– Big Cass spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed his feud with Daniel Bryan in WWE, plus more. You can see highlights of the interview, which was conducted before Cass’ incident over the weekend at a WrestlePro event, below:

On moving to singles work after being a tag team star: “In terms from tag team to a singles [star], I think that me and Enzo both are stars. So when you put two stars together, each one of them wants to grow on their own. We were both itching to be apart from each other because he can do what he does and I do what I do without each other. So when that [split] happened, I think we might have played upset on television but me and him were both very happy about that. I know he was because it was just a chance for him to show what he could do by himself, and he was proud of me because I could show what I can do by myself.”

On his feud with Daniel Bryan: “Working with him was absolutely amazing. We would call barely anything in the back, and we’d go out for house shows in the main event. And I was really nervous and he was really calm, and he was like, ‘No, we’re gonna call [the match] out there.’ We would go like 25 to 30 minutes of nothing called except the finishing sequence. He would just walk me through and guide me through the entire match. While it was happening, I was like, ‘This guy is the best in the world. No one can touch him.’ He made me comfortable out there to the point where I could walk through a match with him, twenty minutes without anything called, and just be confident in what I was doing. He is the man.”

On a possible match with Roman Reigns down the line: “It’s definitely a dream match. I just don’t know if it’s feasible depending on where I go or what he does; I don’t know what his situation is. I don’t know if it’s feasible but we shall see … He’s the best, man. He owns that locker room, he polices that locker room to the point where no one steps out of line with him. I only got to work with him a few times – I think Tribute to the Troops, that fatal-4-way on RAW, but every time I work with him… even if he’s not involved in the spot, he knows what everybody’s doing. I was like, ‘Holy s–t, this guys’ really f–king good. He knows what I’m doing with Seth even though he’s just buried on the floor doing nothing. Every time I worked with him was a pleasure. He’s really good and I feel like people maybe underrate him, I think. Besides Bryan or AJ, even with them, he could be the best in-ring performer in the company.”

On AEW: “I’ve been watching everything they’ve got. My thoughts are that I’m just really excited for October 2nd. I’m just waiting to see what they have, and I’ve watched all their pay-per-views, and semi pay-per-views, and all that stuff. I think that they’re putting out a f–king amazing product, so, I just can’t wait to see how WWE responds. I know that have NXT on Wednesdays nights but it’s an hour, so we’ll see what happens there.”