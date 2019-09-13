Big Cass Says He’s In Contact With WWE

– Big Cass spoke to Wrestling INC and revealed he is still in contact with WWE. Other highlights are below.

On Talking To WWE: “Yes, [WWE and I] have been in contact. I talk to them. Who know what will happen? I could get a call tomorrow, so I’ve been in contact with them and we chat on a regular basis. But nothing is concrete yet, so we’ll see what happens.

“Enzo texted me earlier that day and said, ‘Yo!’ and then he sent me some screenshots, and I was like, ‘How? Why?’ It didn’t make any sense,” Cass explained. “Like, we haven’t talked to them, we hadn’t even opened dialogue with them. And then those reports came out and me and him were both shocked. It didn’t make any sense at that point in time.

“I don’t know who put it out there,” Cass continued. “I don’t know what reason they put it out there for but maybe to gauge things, but I can guarantee you this – despite what Triple H said, Enzo didn’t put it out there, I didn’t put it out there. We had no idea where it came from.”

On His Singles Push: “I could see [my singles push] coming for a long time. I had been told by a lot of people backstage that I was going to be moving to singles. I guess it was weird, but right off the bat, I injured my ACL. And then I came back and there’s no Enzo. So, even if I wanted to go consult with somebody and be like, ‘Hey, this is what they have me doing tonight,’ I had no one to talk to. I was kind of on my own right from the get-go when I got back from that injury.

“[Signing as a singles wrestler] is definitely something I would consider. Anything me and Enzo do together is just a privilege for both of us, but I know if he got a call from somebody and they said, ‘We just want you,’ I’d give him my blessing. And I know that if I got my call from somewhere, he’d say, ‘I’m going to give you my blessing.’ When we get to work together on the indies, whether it’s a signing or a match, we’re really pumped about that because me and him are like best friends in real life. So, we get to enjoy each others’ company throughout that, but when I think it comes down to business, if he goes somewhere, good for him. If he gets a music deal or something like that, good for him. I’m right in his corner. And I think that if I get a deal with any wrestling company, or entertainment, or anything like that, he’d be right in my corner.”