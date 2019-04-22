Big Cass Throws Barbs At Ring of Honor, The Briscoe Brothers, And ROH Fans

– At ROH and New Japan’s co-branded G1 Supercard event in Madison Square Garden, Nzo and CaZXL, the rebranded Enzo Amore and Big Cass, got into a brawl with the Briscoe Brothers and Bully Ray after jumping the barricade following a winner-take-all four-way tag team match for the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships. Though this largely took place off-screen and was presented as though a legitimate event, it became clear afterwards that this was planned, with the duo expected to continue working with ROH. However after word broke of a divide within ROH management regarding the pair, it now seems as though the two may already be done with Ring of Honor.

CaZXL has since released a video on Twitter, commenting on ROH, its fans and the Briscoe Brothers. He tore into the ROH product and what Ring of Honor fans expect from wrestling, claiming that it doesn’t draw like he and Nzo do.

“Welcome to Queens, boys, where civilization exists.” he opens. “Mark [Briscoe]? Where are you buddy, I can’t see you, just put your hand up. Oh, there you are! (Laughter) Hey Mark, how are you? Good to see you! And Jay [Briscoe]. I can’t understand a word coming out of your mouth. With your rid-da-ded-ded-de-da-do! What, did Ring Of Honor tell you not to use us by name? What, did that pussy-ass organization tell you not to use us by name? Because they’re smart, because their fans, they don’t like us because our workrate isn’t high enough! And we talk too much! What their fans like to see is… lockup, hammerlock, exchange, exchange, stand-off! Clap-clap-clap, everyone gives them a round of applause! Shoot him off, duck one, leap frog, drop down, dipsy do, razzle dazzle, flippity-floppity BOOM! …’That’s what we like! That’s what we like!’ You fuckin’ idiots. Because that shit don’t draw money. Me and Nzo do. So Briscoes… ‘DEM BOOOYS’, if you wanna make some money and get off that shit-ass farm of yours, you better mention us by name. Or else shut the fuck up. Happy Easter.”

The video itself can be seen below: