Big Cass Wants a WWE Universal Title Match at Summerslam

– Big Cass recently spoke with WWE Fan France (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On His Summerslam Plans: “I don’t have any current plans for SummerSlam,” said Cass. “Anybody that wants to come step to me, I’m ready to face them at SummerSlam. I’m ready for anything at SummerSlam, man. Anybody wants to challenge me, if anybody gets in my way right, if anybody ticks me off, those are all possible options for people that I want to throw down with at SummerSlam. So right now I don’t have any specific plans, I’m sure that I’ll have some plans come my way in the few couple of weeks. I’m sure something is going to happen, someone, you know, step to me of sort.”

On Wishing He Could Have a Universal Title Match at Summerslam: “I wish I could be in the Universal Championship match, whatever that may be at SummerSlam,” revealed Cass. “If I can get into that match and try to take the title off The Beast, then that’s something that I’m going to do and that’s something I’m definitely wishful for but if that doesn’t happen I’m sure something is going to come about. But if I had to my eye on a specific prize, something I would really hope I could do at SummerSlam, that’s face The Beast at SummerSlam in my backyard in New York City in Brooklyn, New York.”