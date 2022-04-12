Big Damo Reflects On His Time Helping WWE 2K19 Team With Facial Performance Capture

Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, has looked back on his time helping the WWE 2K19 team with face scans. During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Damo admitted he had a fun time throughout the process.

On doing face scans for WWE 2K19: “I didn’t have to do motion capture, but we had to do all of the scans,” Damo said. “Then the second game I had to do all these things with lip movements because I think they used my character as an antagonist. So I had to do all this lip sync stuff. It was hilarious because you have to say different words from the ones they’re actually using because the way it stretches your mouth. So that was really interesting because I’d never done something like that before. I’m a huge fan of the 2k series for NBA and huge FIFA fan. So being able to see how they go about the ins and outs of these things was very cool. So that was really interesting.”

On having his hair changed in WWE games: “Other than that, you have to get updated shots and do full-body images and stuff like that,” Damo continued. “I think I changed my gear and somebody was very upset about it because they’re like, ‘Oh, we need to get this in time for the game.’ I think it was just a set of red gear I used a couple of times, but that’s what they ended up using. They actually changed my hair color to ginger, which was quite funny for the second game. Which, don’t get me wrong, there was an element of ginger in my hair. But I remember I went from black to ginger hair over two games. Obviously, I didn’t dye it. But it was very funny.”

On regretting attempting coast-to-coast spot: “But no, that was it,” Damo explained. “What was really interesting was the people who get involved with move-sets went way back to my indy stuff, even ten years beforehand, and had all these moves that I personally hadn’t done. Especially not on WWE television. So I was like, flabbergasted they had all these things. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ All my combinations, especially when I hadn’t done them on television by when the first game had started production. So they really went back and used a lot of the stuff that I hadn’t used since 2010. So the attention to detail they go through is incredible. Fair play to the guys who make the games. Because they go above and beyond to make that as cool as possible. I hadn’t done the coast to coast in WWE, but it was in the game. I was like, ‘Ah, Christ. I’m gonna have to do it now.’ I did it once and went, ‘Oh, that was a terrible idea,'” he said.