Big E. Says 2013 Match With CM Punk On Raw Saved His Career

Big E. battled CM Punk on WWE Raw back in September of 2013, and he recently looked back on the bout and more. The New Day member spoke with The Sarah O’Connell Show and reflected on the match with Punk and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his match with Punk: “The match I had with Punk in 2013 was so important for me because at that time, we had been done with the Dolph [Ziggler] stuff, I moved on to AJ [Lee]’s bodyguard, I was done with that, and I was really floundering. I was in a position where I wasn’t really on TV much.”

On Punk pushing for the match to happen: “It saved my career, and I can’t thank [Punk] enough for that, and I’m so grateful for it because I truly don’t even know where my life would be if it wasn’t for him going out of his way to look out for young talent.”