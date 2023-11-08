Big E. On His Animated Short Film Bridges, How It Came About

Big E. has a new animated short film he’s been working on titled Bridges, and he recently discussed the project and how it came about. The WWE star spoke with the UnDrafted AllStarz Podcast Show about the short, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On how the project came about: “To give you the backstory — so George Floyd happens, and a lot of us are sitting with these emotions. I had so many of my friends I was reaching out to, and we would talk about run-ins with the police. We would talk about all the things we dealt with… I thought, ‘Let me use this opportunity to tell this story.’ Eventually I sat down with Johnny Davenport, who wrote and directed our short film, and with Andreas Hale, and we made this — to me — a short film that I just really love.”

On his goal with the story: “I think, for a lot of people, education — especially Black history — can be filled with pain and trauma. So we wanted to make it fun and engaging and give you an entertaining story. We have this nine-foot robot and futuristic museum, but we want to tell this story of Ruby Bridges using hip-hop, using sci-fi, using animation… That’s the goal, is to teach our kids these stories, because they need to know about the Ruby Bridges of the world. They need to know about the James Baldwins of the world. Especially in Florida, you have too many people who are trying to erase our history. They’re trying to pretend like it never happened, and we want to make sure these stories are never forgotten.”