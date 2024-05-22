Big E to Appear in Guest Role in Upcoming Peacock Comedy Laid

– Deadline that former WWE Champion Ettore “Big E” Ewen will have a guest-starring role in the upcoming Peacock comedy series, Laid. The series written and executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan, who previously worked on Young Rock, and is also the sister of WWE President Nick Khan. Here’s a synopsis:

“A woman who finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past to move forward. It’s described as a f*cked-up rom-com where the answer to ‘Why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?’ is a resounding: ‘Yes, there is. The problem is definitely you.'”

The series hails from Universal Television and is based on the Australian series of the same name created by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher.