WWE News: Big E. Auctioning WrestleMania Gear For Charity, Stock Up

– Big E. is selling off his WrestleMania 37 gear for a good cause. The WWE star spoke with WFLA and revealed that he’s auctioning the gear he wore for his match with Apollo Crews to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.

E. noted, “I think for me, it was really learning about just the toll that pandemic had taken on so many families. I think I watched this TBS Sunday morning piece on food insecurity and what Feeding America has been doing to tackle that. I learned more about what Feeding Tampa Bay has been doing locally and I just believe so much in the cause,” Big E explained to WFLA. I feel like so much of the community is ingrained in me and I feel like this community has really blessed me and it’s a huge part of me… so much of my journey is tied to this city and I felt a need to do something to give back to my city as well.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $56.74 on Thursday, up $0.51 (0.91%) from the previous price. However, in after-hours trading it has dropped $1.13 (1.99%) to $55.61. The market as a whole was up 0.9% on the day.